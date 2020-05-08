ESPN: MLB shortens 2020 draft from 40 rounds to 5

The 2020 Major League Baseball draft will be five rounds, sources told ESPN on Friday.

All players who go undrafted in 2020 would be eligible to sign for a maximum of $20,000.

The league made a proposal to the players’ union for a 10-round draft, but the sides could not come to an agreement.

Owners have long discussed shortening the draft from its usual 40 rounds, and it was expected to be a point of discussion heading into the winter 2021 expiration of the labor agreement between the league and union.