Former Gamecock Brandon Wilds signs with CFL team

The Calgary Stampeders signed former Gamecock running back Brandon Wilds this week.

In seven career National Football League games with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, Wilds accumulated 16 carries for 42 yards and made two catches for 20 yards. He originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Most recently, he was a member of the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers.

In college, Wilds played 42 games over five years at South Carolina. Over the course of his career with the Gamecocks, he carried the ball 379 times for 1,844 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 59 receptions for 540 yards and three scores. He also returned one kickoff for 24 yards.