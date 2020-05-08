Prisma Health free community testing on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Prisma Health will launch community screening for COVID-19 at seven locations across South Carolina beginning Saturday, with more sites expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The community testing, done in partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), will reach populations who may not otherwise have access to traditional testing or online virtual visits.

The initial screenings will be located in neighborhoods in Greenville, Richland and Sumter counties.

Additional communities will be identified in Prisma Health’s other service counties over the next few weeks.

“For those individuals who cannot come to us, we are taking the test sites to them,” said Dr. Scott Sasser, incident commander over Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response and a national leader in emergency medicine and community response.

“We know that virtual visits and the drive-through testing sites aren’t the right access for everyone,” said Sasser.

Testing is a priority for Prisma Health, especially providing access to communities that need it the most.

Prisma Health providers, nurses, community paramedics and staff will provide this screening, testing, and education outreach as part of Prisma Health’s Accountable Communities initiative.

At the testing sites:

· Individuals at these locations will be screened and those with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested without having a doctor’s order.

· Testing will be provided regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.

· No appointment is needed. Community members taking part will be given masks upon arrival and will be asked to maintain social distancing.

· Test results are expected within four days.

· Individuals will receive follow-up communication about the test results – whether positive or negative – from providers with Prisma Health.

· Those attending the testing events also will receive information about isolating at home if sick, tips on caring for themselves and when to seek additional care should their symptoms worsen.

· All events will run from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. regardless of locations or dates.

Upstate sites include the following:

· Saturday, May 2 – Augusta Heights Baptist (3018 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605)

· Wednesday, May 6 – Augusta Heights Baptist (3018 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605)

· Saturday, May 9 – La Unica SuperCenter (6119 White Horse Rd #3, Greenville, SC 29611)

Midlands sites include the following:

· Saturday, May 2 – Union Baptist Church of Rembert (5840 Spring Hill Rd, Rembert, SC 29128)

· Wednesday, May 6 – Hopkins Park Adult Activity Center (144 Hopkins Park Road, Hopkins, SC 29061)

· Friday, May 8 – Richland County Rec Community Center (2750 McCords Ferry Rd, Eastover, SC 29044)

· Saturday, May 9 – Lower Richland High School, 2615 Lower Richland Blvd, Hopkins, SC 29061 (PLEASE NOTE – THE SITE FOR THE EVENT ON SATURDAY, MAY 9, HAS BEEN SHIFTED TO THIS NEW LOCATION.)