Richland Two to hold graduation ceremonies at Harry Parone Stadium

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Class of 2020 in the Richland Two School District will be able to attend Graduation, with some modifications.

According to District Officials, they will hold graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 on June 1-5 at Harry Parone Stadium, located on the campus of Spring Valley High School at 120 Sparkleberry Lane.

District officials say social distancing practices will be observed, and each graduate will be permitted two guests.

Per the District:

Ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. each day. The schedule is as follows:

· June 1: Spring Valley

· June 2: Richland Northeast

· June 3: Blythewood

· June 4: Westwood

· June 5: Ridge View

In a release from the District, Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis said, “I want to thank the task force for the hard work they have put in to make graduations possible for our seniors. They did a phenomenal job examining all the possibilities and providing a solid recommendation for a meaningful and safe way to honor our seniors.

“As we finalize the logistics for the ceremonies, our focus remains on the safety and welfare of those who will attend. These graduation ceremonies will look very different from those in the past but they will certainly reflect the resiliency of the Class of 2020 and provide a meaningful tribute to our seniors.”

District officials say only invited guests of each senior will be permitted to attend these ceremonies. Each graduation will be streamed live on the Richland Two website at https://livestream.com/ richland2.