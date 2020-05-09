3 arrested, charged in Pelion chop shop operation

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) — According to a press release from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, three people have been taken into custody and are charged in connection to a chop shop operation in Pelion.

Crystal Marie Black, 27, and Richard Wade Davis Jr., 33, are charged with three counts of tampering with a vehicle identification number plate and one count of operating a chop shop, according to arrest warrants.

Daniel James McCarthy, 38, is charged with two counts of tampering with a vehicle identification number plate, one count of operating a chop shop and a gun possession violation, according to warrants.

We received a tip from Richland County deputies on the location of a stolen vehicle Wednesday,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We confirmed it was at a home in the 100 block of Otis Road in Pelion. That led us to get a search warrant for the property.”

Deputies found several other stolen vehicles and items including body panels, interior auto parts, according to Koon.

“Based on evidence collected on the property, the suspects removed vehicle identification numbers and other parts from stolen vehicles,” Koon said.

A handgun was found in a stolen vehicle McCarthy admitted driving, according to Koon. McCarthy has been convicted of a violent crime and is prohibited from possessing a handgun.

The three suspects were arrested at the scene Wednesday. They are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.