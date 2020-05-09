South Carolina lawmakers return Tuesday for COVID-19 matters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Legislature returns again Tuesday to assure the state can keep running during the coronavirus and with a long list of requests for laws to deal with the fallout of the pandemic.

Both the House and Senate know they need to finalize a resolution allowing the state to continue to spend money if a budget is not passed before the fiscal year ends June 30.

They also need to approve the list of matters the Legislature can take up at a planned September special session expected to last a few weeks.