State Museum gift shop to open for one day for Mother’s Day Shopping

COLUBMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to do some shopping for Mother’s Day?

The South Carolina State Museum’s Cotton Mill Exchange may have what you are looking for.

Museum officials say the Gift Shop will open to the general public for one day, Sat., May 9 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Cotton Mill Exchange will offer discounts on select items across the store.

Shoppers that are State Museum Members will get a chance to shop early on Friday, May 8 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will receive an additional 10% off merchandise both days. South Carolina State Employees will also get an opportunity to shop early on May 8 and will receive 10% off in honor of SC State Employee Appreciation Week, say museum officials.

“We wanted to give guests an opportunity to safely shop in one of their favorite parts of the museum,” said Jared Glover, State Museum public relations manager. “From our palmetto tree and crescent embossed items, to beautiful scarfs and bags, there’s something special for every mother.”

Officials say The museum takes the health and safety of our guests seriously and there will be precautionary measures in place during this sale, including limiting the capacity of shoppers allowed in the store at one time and adhering to social distancing guidelines.