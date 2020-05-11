An Electric Jet Engine – Could Lead to Big Things

This research could lead to jet travel that doesn’t use any fossil fuel. That means that jet travel could produce zero pollution. Below is part of an article written by Dan Robitzski:

“A prototype jet engine can propel itself without using any fossil fuels, potentially paving the way for carbon-neutral air travel.

The device compresses air and ionizes it with microwaves, generating plasma that thrusts it forward, according to research published Tuesday in the journal AIP Advances. That means planes may someday fly using just electricity and the air around them as fuel.

Scaling Up

There’s a long way to go between a proof-of-concept prototype and installing an engine in a real plane. But the prototype was able to launch a one-kilogram steel ball 24 millimeters into the air. That’s the same thrust, proportional to scale, as a conventional jet engine.