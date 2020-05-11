DHEC: 15 additional deaths, 140 new cases of coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Monday, announced 140 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,792 and those who have died to 346.

Health officials say eleven of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Florence (1), Hampton (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (3), and Richland (3) counties, and four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Fairfield (1), Florence (2), and Sumter (1) counties.

PER DHEC, today SC DHEC provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 30. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see a drop from approximately 1,000 new cases per week to 900 new cases per week by the end of May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 10,493 confirmed cases during the last week of May.

For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, please visit our website at scdhec.gov/COVID-19.