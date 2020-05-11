Gov. McMaster to join Boeing and MUSC for delivery of Personal Protective Equipment to SC

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO)– Monday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to welcome more PPE equipment to the state.

According to the Governor’s office, McMaster will join The Boeing Company, the Medical University of South Carolina, members of South Carolina’s Congressional Delegation, and other local officials to welcome three Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft filled with personal protective equipment for the state’s Coronavirus response.

Count on ABC Columbia News for continued coverage of COVID-19 in South Carolina.