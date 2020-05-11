Meet Luke Little: The Gamecock baseball commit whose triple-digit fastball has gone viral

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It all started with a five-second Twitter video.

Luke Little was working out at an indoor facility near his home in Charlotte, N.C. throwing off a mound. He looked up after one of his fastballs and saw three numbers: 102.

He immediately called his pitching coach, who prompted him to post the video on Twitter immediately.

What happened next wasn’t much of a surprise.

The video of Luke, then a San Jacinto College player, blew up on Twitter. After one day, Little says it was viewed over 200,000 times.

It also garnered the attention from the likes of former NL MVP Christian Yelich and former Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Little grew up in Charlotte, just an hour and a half away from Columbia, and he grew up cheering for the Gamecocks when the team made its historic run to three straight College World Series in the early 2010s.

Now Little has the choice in front of him of sticking with his commitment to the Gamecocks, or instead entering the 2020 MLB Draft, where he’s a projected top-100 pick.

He talked with ABC Columbia today about his recent social media fame, and how he’s managed to keep his fastball sharp despite the recent coronavirus impacts on his workout.