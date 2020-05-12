DHEC to open multiple COVID-19 testing sites this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – DHEC is announcing more mobile COVID-19 testing clinics across the Midlands this week.

Officials say on Wednesday, they will open a testing site at St. Paul Elementary School in Clarendon County.

According to DHEC, the testing site opens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DHEC also says they’ll have testing at the State Fairgrounds this Friday, Saturday and on Monday, May 18.

That site will be be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more locations and times for testing clinics, visit DHEC’s website by clicking here.