South Carolina’s State of Emergency is set to expire today

(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) Gov. Henry McMaster addresses the initial gathering of accelerateSC, a group tasked with him on safely scaling the state's economy back up amid the new coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

(Courtesy: CDC) Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.



SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The State of Emergency for South Carolina is set to expire today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Henry McMaster extended the order on April 27.

It’s unclear whether Governor McMaster will extend the State of Emergency order today.

However, if he extends it, the new State of Emergency would extend for another 15 days by law.

According to WCIV, the Governor says State of Emergencies allow him to suspend regulations and put the state in a position to receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).