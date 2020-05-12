Westwood High hires new baseball coach

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) — Westwood High School has selected Michael McDermott as its new head baseball coach.

McDermott served this abbreviated season as the Interim Head Coach taking over for Vince Connor after serving on staff the last four years as an assistant with the team.

“Mike does a great job working with our kids and did a tremendous job this year as Interim Coach leading our program,” said Athletic Director, Jason Powell. “We look forward to seeing him establish himself as the Head Coach and the direction he takes leading this program.”

Westwood’s 2020 season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.