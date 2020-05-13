Blowfish sign four Gamecocks for summer baseball

The Blowfish announced the signing of four South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday.

“The Blowfish are appreciative of the wonderful relationship we have with the University of South Carolina baseball program and staff,” Assistant General Manager Justin Hall stated. “These young men will continue the great connection between Gamecock baseball and Lexington County.”

Wes Clarke, the first baseman started every game for the Gamecocks in the shortened 2020 campaign, batted .286 with eight HR and 22 RBI.

Brady Allen, South Carolina’s starting right fielder, collected eight RBI and led the team in batting average at .327.

Brett Kerry, as a freshman,became a fixture of the Gamecocks’ weekend rotation. Kerry finished the 2019 campaign with a 4-1 record, amassing seven saves as well. In the shortened 2020 season, he finished 2-0 with one save, holding opponents to a .224 batting average.

Andrew Peters, a junior right hander, also set to join the Blowfish. Peters made three appearances in 2020, including a scoreless ninth inning in the Gamecocks’ win over Presbyterian.