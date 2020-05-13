Congress urged to enact measures to avoid COVID-19 related lawsuits

Some states want Congress to approve specific liability protection as businesses reopen
Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – Attorney General Alan Wilson joined 21 other states trying to get Congress to approve specific liability protections to help eliminate the threat of  COVID-19 related lawsuits while also making sure victims are able to seek legal counsel and compensation.

In a statement released, Attorney General Wilson said:

“Our economy will only recover if customers and employees have the confidence to return to the marketplace, ..Wilson continued to saying “we are calling on Congress to ensure businesses have clearly defined expectations for the safe and appropriate continuance of operations while being protected from devastating civil liability litigation concerning baseless COVID-related claims.”

