Former Gamecock promoted to Missouri State assistant coach

Missouri State will promote a former Gamecock player and staffer.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, MSU will hire Sheldon Everett as its newest assistant, promoting the former Gamecock from Director of Basketball Operations. The report says Everett’s salary will increase from $48,700 to $78,000.

Prior to MSU, Everett spent five seasons as an assistant at Miami (Ohio), serving as the team’s recruiting director after beginning his career as South Carolina’s director of basketball operations from 2007-08.

Everett helped the Gamecocks to a 23-11 record and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2004.