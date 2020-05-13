Richland County to begin spraying for mosquitoes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is time for mosquito spraying in the Midlands.

Richland County officials say Vector Control has begun its annual campaign to control mosquitoes in and around the County.

According to officials, spraying for adult mosquitoes will usually occur between midnight and dawn. However, spraying is possible at dusk in rural areas of the County.

When a spray truck is nearby, residents should remain indoors, say officials.

According to Richland County Vector control, in July 2019, County staff conducting routine tests found cases of West Nile Virus, a disease primarily transmitted by mosquitoes, in the Forest Acres and St. Andrews areas. County officials say preventive measures have been taken to suppress mosquito activity in those communities.

Officials say residents can help reduce the number of mosquitoes around their homes by doing the following:

Emptying, overturning or removing water-holding containers.

Tires, cans, bottles, flower pots and the like can be breeding grounds for the pests.

Important Numbers per Richland County:

Richland County residents with questions or problems with mosquitoes can reach Vector Control at 803-929-6000. Beekeepers and people allergic to the products resmethrin, prallethrin, sumithrin and permethrin should also call this number.

Residents inside the Columbia city limits should call 803-545-4229.

Lexington County residents who live inside the town limits of Batesburg-Leesville should call the Town Hall at 803-532-4601. All other Lexington County residents should call 803-785-8440.