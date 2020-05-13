Some green spaces in Columbia closed because of the pandemic will reopen

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Some places to get outside in Columbia that have been closed because of the pandemic will reopen.

The city announced several greenways and trails will open from sunrise to sunset, effective immediately.

These will be places to get out and go for a walk as parks and their facilities will remain closed.

Social distancing guidelines will still be enforced at all city spaces.

The City of Columbia provided the following list:

The following locations have walking trails for public use:

• Busby Street Community Center — 1135 Busby Street

• Drew Wellness Center — 2101 Walker Solomon Way

• Earlewood Park — 1111 Recreation Drive

• E.B. Session — 3304 Beaumont Avenue

• Elmwood/Roy Lynch — 2120 Lincoln Street

• Finlay Park — 930 Laurel Street

• Granby Park — 100 Catawba Street

• Hampton Park –1117 Brandon Avenue

• MLK Park — 2300 Greene Street

• Pinehurst Park — 2300 Pinehurst Road

• Riverfront Park (South) — 312 Laurel Street

• Riverfront Park (North) — 4122 River Drive

• Rosewood Park — 915 Elm Avenue

• South East Park — 951 Hazelwood Road

• South Edisto Park — 1914 Wiley Street

• St. Anna’s Park — 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

• Vista Greenway — 841 Taylor Street