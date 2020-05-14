DHEC partners with Kroger Health for COVID-19 test site at State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Environmental control continues to add more mobile testing sites for Coronavirus.

According to health officials, DHEC is working with key community partners to provide COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s expansive statewide testing strategy.

According to DHEC, they have partnered with Kroger Health to host seven days of testing at the S.C. State Fairgrounds.

The testing will take place on the following days and times: 10 a.m-4 p.m. May 15, May 16, May 18, May 22, May 23, May 29 and May 30.

DHEC says the testing will be by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at wwww.krogerhealth.com/ covidtesting in order to receive a test.

To find additional mobile testing clinics near you, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage.