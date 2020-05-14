I-20 west near Exit 61 and US 378 back open after fatal collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says I-20 west near Exit 61 and US 378 is back open after a fatal collision this morning.

Troopers say it happened before 3 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver’s pick-up truck ran off the road and hit a guard rail.

Officials say the driver died on scene.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

