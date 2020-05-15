Columbia City Council asks Congress for rental assistance program

The measure asking Congress to help people pay their rent passed unanimously by city council members

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia is asking the federal government to help people pay their rent.

City Council is requesting Congress implement an Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The resolution was introduced by councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, and voted on by members ultimately passing unanimously.

⁦@CityofColumbia⁩ City Council working for working people: Councilwoman ⁦@TIDEVINE⁩ introduced a resolution urging US Congress to implement Emergency Rental Assistance Program for citizens impacted by #COVIDー19 which passed unanimously: https://t.co/FM18unCKnd9 — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) May 14, 2020

Mayor Steve Benjamin released a statement on the resolution saying,

“Midlands residents, many of whom have lost their jobs or seen significant reduction in wages, and are currently trying to focus on keeping themselves and their families safe and healthy, they should not have the additional stress caused from facing eviction and losing the safety of their homes.

the stress so many families feel over eviction may impact their resources and ability to avoid the spread of covid-19, which in turn endangers the entire community.”

If you would like to read the resolution in its entirety you can do so by clicking on the link provided below.

http://Resolution No.: R-2020-056 is available for review in its entirety at http://columbiacitysc.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=1225&Inline=True