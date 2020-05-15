Cooper River Bridge Run canceled for this year

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO)– The Cooper River Bridge Run has been cancelled this year.

The event posted a statement on its’ Twitter page https://twitter.com/CRBridgeRun

The statement reading, in part, ‘We sincerely hoped the conditions around COVID-19 would improve enough to continue our tradition in 2020. Based on the decision of our City leadership, local health experts, and community leaders, it has been determined the race must be canceled for this year.’

The race was originally scheduled for April 4, 2020, it was then rescheduled to August 1, 2020, before eventually being cancelled Friday.

This would have been the 43rd annual Cooper River Bridge Run.