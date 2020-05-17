Police: 4 wounded in shooting at South Carolina party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say four people were shot at a party in a rental house in South Carolina.

Charleston Police said all four people of the wounded around 3 a.m. Sunday were taken to the hospital, but are expected to survive. Authorities say the party in a small house in downtown Charleston was advertised on social media.

Investigator say an argument at the party ended in gunfire. Authorities say three people at the party, ranging in age from 18 to 20, were wounded along with a woman walking her dog nearby.

No arrests have been made.