Alshon Jeffery donates signs honoring class of 2020 at Calhoun County

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery surprised students at Calhoun County High School Monday with signs honoring the class of 2020.

In total, 103 signs were placed on campus, each with a picture of a graduating senior.

“The sign initiative actually started with one of our parents, then the district office got wind of it and reached out to Mr. Jeffery for him to purchase the signs,” said Principal Milton Howard.

Jeffery was a standout two-sport athlete at the school, helping the Saints win four state championships. He finished with over 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns between his junior and senior seasons.

Jeffery enters his ninth season in the NFL. He’s played for both the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.