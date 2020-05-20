Former Gamecock named Maryland assistant coach

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Former Gamecock Lindsey Spann will serve as Maryland’s interim assistant coach for the 2020-21 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Spann joined the Maryland staff last summer as the Director of Recruiting Operations. Her responsibilities this past season included recruiting organization and planning, recruiting materials, assisting with advance scouting and practice planning and numerous day-to-day tasks.

“Lindsey is an up and coming star in our profession,” Frese said. “She immediately had an impact on our team and program from the moment she started. Her communication, organizational skills and relationships with others elevate her. I love the fact that Lindsey grew up attending our camps and grew up just down the road. She is Maryland through and through and extremely loyal to our program. I am so excited to keep her in our Maryland family.”

In her first season on staff at Maryland, Spann helped the Terrapins to a record of 28-4 and a 17-game win streak to end the season. Maryland won its fifth Big Ten championship and its fourth Big Ten Tournament title since joining the league six years ago.

“I’m extremely humbled by this opportunity to start my coaching career at such a great university,” Spann said. “I was fortunate to grow up watching Coach Frese establish such a high standard of excellence at the University of Maryland for her players and staff, on and off the court. I am very blessed to be a part of the Terp family and I’m appreciative of the opportunities Coach Frese has given me thus far. I cannot wait to get started.”

Spann, a native of Laurel, Md., spent the 2018-19 season as a graduate assistant at South Carolina, where she finished her master’s degree in sport and entertainment management. She played her senior season with the Gamecocks, where she averaged 10.3 points and shot over 45 percent from the field.

A graduate of Good Counsel, Spann played her first three seasons at Penn State where she earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2016. She scored 1,000 points in her time at Penn State. She earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times and earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations in 2017.