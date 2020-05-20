SC State’s Buddy Pough expects to play football this fall

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — It’s a strange time for universities right now, closing doors because of the Coronavirus.

This week, Furman became the latest school to eliminate certain sports on campus. The Paladins making the decision to cut both baseball and men’s lacrosse to soften the blow the virus is having on the university’s financials.

But what about SC State?

According to the Bulldogs’ winningest football coach, he’s not expecting many changes to be made on campus.

“I think we’re going to have sports this fall,” said Pough.

The football coach, along with basketball head man Murray Garvin and athletics director Stacy Danley all helped put care packages together for their student athletes Wednesday on campus, as a way to remind those students that things will be getting back to normal shortly.

What does normal mean, exactly? That’s still up in the air.

“Do I want to play without fans (in the stands)? Heck no,” said Pough. “But we have to do things in a way where our guys are protected and can stay healthy.”

Danley isn’t too concerned about the impact the virus could have on his athletics department.

“We’re in a better situation than most,” he said Wednesday. “We didn’t lose a lot of revenue from spring sports. We don’t generate a lot of revenue, so we’re just planning for next season.”

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open their football season against Grambling on Sept. 6.