Clemson wideout to have surgery after neck injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson’s top returning wide receiver will undergo surgery.

According to the school, Justyn Ross will have a procedure done that relates to pain he’s experiencing in his neck. Dabo said in March Ross suffered a stinger, but didn’t go into much more detail. According to Clemson, injury tests were delayed because of the pandemic.

“Any time you have that, you want to be really precautious,” Dabo said. “That’s what our doctors are doing.”

Dabo added Clemson limited his practice and contact in the spring.

“Just gotta make sure there are no other issues.”

Ross was second on the team with 865 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.