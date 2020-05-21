Columbia Parks & Rec reopen with safety requirements in place

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department announced plans to reopen area parks and amenities but in 5 phases that will run throughout the summer to give citizens a chance to enjoy the great outdoors, but with restrictions. The safety guidelines put in place by city officials ‘must be followed’.

According to city officials all citizens must adhere to the following requirements while at city parks and, or recreational facilities.

Reopening Requirements:

Maintain Social Distancing of 6 feet. at all times

Citizen visitation to park facilities will be limited based on our ability to maintain social distancing requirements

Follow the Governor’s Executive Order regarding gatherings, “Congregation or gatherings of people in groups of three or more is prohibited”

Park staff reserves the right to disband gatherings and/or solicit support from local law enforcement as needed

Keep in mind, city officials say they are reopening these areas, but anyone who chooses to take advantage of them will do so at their own risk as the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Reopening Phases by Date:

Phase 1: MAY 12: Outdoor Greenways and Open Spaces

Phase 2: MAY 25: Tennis Courts and Athletic Fields

Phase 3: JUNE : Park Amenities

Phase 4: JUNE 22: Recreation Facilities/Gyms/Wellness

Phase 5: AUGUST 3: Tournaments/League Play

*Special Events, Summer Camps, Pools, and Rentals: Cancelled Until Further Notice

Below is a list of other requirements you may want to keep in mind while visiting various city parks and recreational facilities: