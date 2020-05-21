Columbia Parks & Rec reopen with safety requirements in place
City official will reopen many of these areas in phases thoroughout the summer
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department announced plans to reopen area parks and amenities but in 5 phases that will run throughout the summer to give citizens a chance to enjoy the great outdoors, but with restrictions. The safety guidelines put in place by city officials ‘must be followed’.
According to city officials all citizens must adhere to the following requirements while at city parks and, or recreational facilities.
Reopening Requirements:
- Maintain Social Distancing of 6 feet. at all times
- Citizen visitation to park facilities will be limited based on our ability to maintain social distancing requirements
- Follow the Governor’s Executive Order regarding gatherings, “Congregation or gatherings of people in groups of three or more is prohibited”
- Park staff reserves the right to disband gatherings and/or solicit support from local law enforcement as needed
Keep in mind, city officials say they are reopening these areas, but anyone who chooses to take advantage of them will do so at their own risk as the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Reopening Phases by Date:
Phase 1: MAY 12: Outdoor Greenways and Open Spaces
Phase 2: MAY 25: Tennis Courts and Athletic Fields
Phase 3: JUNE : Park Amenities
Phase 4: JUNE 22: Recreation Facilities/Gyms/Wellness
Phase 5: AUGUST 3: Tournaments/League Play
*Special Events, Summer Camps, Pools, and Rentals: Cancelled Until Further Notice
Below is a list of other requirements you may want to keep in mind while visiting various city parks and recreational facilities:
- Out of an abundance of caution exercise programs for seniors should continue to be made available at a distance
(social media, channel 2) until further notice.
- Equipment in all game rooms, day areas, gyms must be signed out by staff (equipment must be disinfected by staff
before and after each use by a citizen).
- All exercise equipment must be wiped down before and after use by each citizen.
- Staff members to have their temperature taken daily, upon arrival and departure of the worksite.
- A maximum of two persons in any park facility kitchen/breakroom at any given time including administration
building and park division break room.
- Staff must maximize social distancing among co-workers and/or wear a mask during their interactions.
- Sanitation Stations placed in all facilities
- Staff must wear a mask at all facilities when interacting with co-workers and public.
- Signature sheets to document sanitizing of high touch areas
- Maximum of two staff in the office at any given time and wearing mask
- No citizens permitted in office areas
- Expand social media options and virtual programming, where appropriate for youth and seniors
- Training staff on social distancing, sanitizing and disinfecting