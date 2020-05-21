DHEC: 199 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths reported

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announces the latest numbers of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state.

As of today, Thursday May 21, 199 new cases of coronavirus have been reported, while 9 more people have now died as a result of the virus. The state total now sits at 9,379 confirmed cases of coronavirus. DHEC says total of 416 people have died as a result of coronavirus related complications.

Health officials say out of the 9 new deaths, six were elderly citizens from Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Horry (1), Kershaw (1), Lee (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties. The three remaining deaths occurred in middle-aged people officials say were from Dillon (1), Florence (1), and Lee (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (5), Bamberg (2), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (4), Charleston (7), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Colleton (2), Darlington (8), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (13), Florence (13), Greenville (27), Greenwood (4), Horry (13), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (8), Lee (3), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (8), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (13), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (6), York (7)

DHEC has open 55 mobile testing sites as they continue to expand testing and contact tracing. To Find a mobile testing clinic event near you go to www.scdhec.gov/ covid19testing.