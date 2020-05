St. Matthews, S.C. (WOLO)–A GoFundMe account has been set up in memory of a Calhoun Co. woman and her two daughters.

Calhoun Co. deputies say Shanta Singleton and daughters Essence and Trevay were killed last Sunday in an incident of domestic violence.

According to family members the funds raised will go to Singleton’s two surviving daughters.

If you would like to click here.