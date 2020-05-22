Ray Tanner addresses process, guidelines in place to allow student athletes to return

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first step in the road to college football this fall has officially been announced.

Today, the Southeastern Conference said that it would allow student athletes to return to their campuses for voluntary indvidual workouts on June 8, and left the final decision for a return date up to the individual schools.

Not long after that announcement, South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner announced that the Gamecock football team would be back on campus on June 8, with the remaining fall sports coming back on campus sometime after in the coming weeks.

He addressed the media this afternoon to discuss what specific protocols are being put in place to ensure the safety of the student athletes, as well as what other challenges lie ahead to hold a complete football season this fall.