DHEC: 248 new COVID cases, 6 additional deaths

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — In a press release sent Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 248 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,895 and those who have died to 425.

Five of the deaths announced Saturday occurred in elderly individuals, and one was in a middle-aged individual.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (22), Berkeley (3), Charleston (10), Cherokee (1), Chester (2), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (1), Colleton (3), Darlington (2), Dillon (2), Dorchester (11), Fairfield (3), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (30), Greenwood (3), Horry (11), Jasper (2), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (1), Lee (4), Lexington (14), Marion (3), Marlboro (18), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (4), Richland (14), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (10), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (9), York (5)

As part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 62 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

In addition to the mobile testing events, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. Find a location near you – including address, hours of operation and additional details – at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Saturday morning, 3,464 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,834 are in use, which is a 66.36% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,834 inpatient beds currently used, 430 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19