Lexington man in custody after being accused of shooting father

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) — According to a press release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, a Lexington man is now in custody after shooting his father early Sunday.

Deputies say Michael Rashaan Stone, 25, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on detectives’ review of the evidence, Stone and his dad got into an argument very late Saturday night,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Apparently, Stone was intoxicated when he grabbed a rifle and fired a shot that struck his dad in the upper body while at their Chason Road home.”

Stone’s father was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to Koon. His medical team told investigators his injury is not life-threatening. Stone stayed on the scene and spoke with responding deputies.

“Deputies arrested Stone after they executed a search warrant inside the home,” Koon said.

Stone is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.