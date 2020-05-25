One killed after vehicle hit several trees in Lee County on Red Hill Road

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a vehicle hit several trees over the weekend.

Troopers say the collision happened Sunday night on Red Hill Road around 7:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver’s ’95 Honda Civic went off the road, overturned and hit several trees.

Authorities say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

Troopers say the victim wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Lee County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.