Orangeburg Co. warns of jury duty scam

Orangeburg,SC (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a jury scam officials say is trying to dupe you out of money.

According to deputies, the scammers are using the real names of law enforcement officers, and even a real magistrate, they claim has signed a warrant in an attempt to make the trick possible victim into thinking the scam is legitimate. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says, ‘I assure you, it is not!’

Deputies say this is not the first time this scam has circulated, but say several people have notified the Department of recent calls where they’ve been told they missed jury duty, or a court date and now face a fine and warrant for their arrest. The caller tells the potential victim they can get everything dismissed by paying the amount owed with a credit card, usually a Green Dot pre paid card.

Authorities say the fine, that does not actually exists can often range anywhere from $500 to upwards of $2,000 dollars.

“Once that number is given out to the caller, that money is gone,” Ravenell said. “We never, ever charge someone money for a missed court appearance.“

Ravenell added that he’s had conversations with other law enforcement and this scam is being carried out across the United States.

Officials say the number the scammer uses is 803-395-0337. However, it also has a voice mail set up claiming to be the “county sheriff’s department.”

If you live in Orangeburg and get a call like this you’re urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550, the Orangeburg County Magistrate’s Office at 803-533-5879 or 5846, the Orangeburg County Courthouse at 803-533-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.