Richland County Coroner identifies driver in fatal Leesburg Road collision

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a two vehicle fatal collision in Columbia on Sunday, May 24th, 2020.

Coroner Gary Watts says 67-year-old, Johnny Dickerson died at the intersection of Mountain Brook Drive and Leesburg Road.

Watts says the collision happened before 9 p.m., where Dickerson died from blunt force trauma.

This case remains under investigation.