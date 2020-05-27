South Carolina’s State of Emergency is set to expire again today
SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The State of Emergency for South Carolina is set to expire today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Henry McMaster extended the order on May 12.
If the Governor decides to extend the State of Emergency, it will last for 15 days by law.
According to WCIV, Governor McMaster says State of Emergencies allow him to suspend regulations and put the state in a position to receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).