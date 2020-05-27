South Carolina’s State of Emergency is set to expire again today

(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, his advisory group about reopening the state economy, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

(Courtesy: CDC) Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.



SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The State of Emergency for South Carolina is set to expire today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Henry McMaster extended the order on May 12.

If the Governor decides to extend the State of Emergency, it will last for 15 days by law.

According to WCIV, Governor McMaster says State of Emergencies allow him to suspend regulations and put the state in a position to receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).