Gamecocks to play in 2020 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball will face Iowa State in the 2020 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge, the two conferences announced today. It marks the Gamecocks’ third Challenge appearance in the fifth season of the 10-game slate between the two conferences

In the upcoming season, the Gamecocks will travel to Iowa State. Kentucky, Alabama, Texas A&M and Tennessee will also be on the road for this season’s Challenge. Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Missouri and Vanderbilt will host games. Official game information and start times will be announced at a later date.

The inaugural challenge was held in 2014 with the first 10-game slate in 2016. Since then the Challenge has included 10 teams from the SEC while every team from the Big 12 has participated. The format features five home games on campus sites for each conference per year.

In 2016, the SEC edged the Big 12 6-4 that year, with the conferences splitting the challenge, 5-5, in 2017 and 2018. The Big 12 took home the trophy last season.

South Carolina first played in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in 2016, taking its No. 3 ranking to No. 14 Texas and leaving with a 76-67 victory. In 2018, the 18th-ranked Gamecocks hosted No. 4 Baylor with the Lady Bears claiming the victory.’

2020 SEC/Big 12 Women’s Basketball Challenge Matchups

South Carolina at Iowa State

Kentucky at Kansas State

Alabama at Oklahoma State

Texas A&M at Texas

Tennessee at West Virginia

Baylor at Arkansas

Kansas at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at Georgia

TCU at Missouri

Texas Tech at Vanderbilt