Richland Co. Sheriff comments on arrest, death of George Floyd

Richland, Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Sheriff Leon Lott released a statement on the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who died after video shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes.

Lott says, “This is sad beyond all measure to see law enforcement officers act as the four officers did in Minnesota. There is absolutely no place for that kind of behavior by or from any law enforcement officer. It is inexcusable. Only by working together can we prevent this from ever happening again.