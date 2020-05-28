Richland County taking appointments for curbside collection of ‘bulk’ items

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have been piling up some old trash, like appliances or even a grill, Richland County is resuming curbside collection of such items.

According to the county, residents can make appointments to schedule curbside pickup of old furniture, appliances and other large objects as Richland County resumes collection of bulk items Wednesday, June 3.

Bulk item pickup is by appointment only. Call the County’s Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 803-576-2440.

Per Richland County:

‘After requesting an appointment, residents will be contacted by the company that services their community with a pickup date. Residents should avoid putting items on the curbside prior to making an appointment. Rather, items should be placed on the curbside by 7 a.m. on the date of the scheduled appointment.”

Accepted items include:

White goods (e.g., refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers, water heaters)

Brown goods (e.g., chairs, sofas, tables, mattresses, box springs)

Metal grills (no gas or propane tanks)

Push lawn mowers (gas and oil removed)

Bicycles

Patio furniture and plastic pools

According to the county there are some items that will not be accepted.

Officials say some of those items can be taken to the County’s C&D Landfill, 1070 Caughman Road, or to the Lower Richland Drop-off Center, 10531 Garners Ferry Road. The landfill is open 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays. The Lower Richland site operates 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Sundays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.