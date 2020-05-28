WATCH: Sneak preview of ESPN’s 30 for 30 LANCE Part 2

The latest 30 for 30 ‘LANCE’, from acclaimed director Marina Zenovich, is a fascinating, revealing, comprehensive, chronicle of one of the most inspirational and then infamous athletes of all time.

Based around extensive interviews and conversations with Lance Armstrong, the two-part, four-hour film tells the story of the cyclist?s rise out of Texas as a young superstar cyclist; his harrowing battle with testicular cancer; his recovery and emergence as a global icon with his seven consecutive Tour de France titles; and then his massive fall after he was exposed in one of the largest doping scandals in history.

Armstrong, along with a collection of teammates, friends, rivals, and journalists, all reflect on his story, creating a fascinating character study, capturing a unique chapter of sports history, and insisting the audience make its own interpretations about the many different sides of a complex saga.

Part 2 of ‘LANCE’ premieres on Sunday, May 31st at 9pm ET on ESPN (uncensored) and ESPN-2 (censored). Part 1 is now streaming on ESPN+.