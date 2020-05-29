DHEC hosting free Covid 19 test sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing free COVID-19 testing sites in the Midlands today through the weekend.

In Orangeburg, you can get tested at the Technology Center on Magnolia Street, at The Branchville Sports Complex and the Boys and Girls Club.

Those sites are open until 3-30 p-m.

In Richland County, Kroger and DHEC are hosting a site at the State Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday.

The site is open from 10 a-m to 4 p-m.

For the State Fairgrounds site you need to make an appointment through Kroger Health’s online portal.

Kroger Health’s online portal at wwww.krogerhealth.com/ covidtesting in order to receive a test.

To find additional mobile testing clinics near you, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage.