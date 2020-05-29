Exploring the connection between COVID-19 and heart health

DHEC says 62% of people who died from COVID-19 have had some sort of cardiovascular issue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), a majority of people who have died from the coronavirus in South Carolina said they had heart disease.

DHEC says 40% of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus had some sort of heart disease. They also say 62% of people who have died from the virus also had issues with heart health.

“A lot of South Carolinians, we live in the buckle of the stroke belt or the heart disease belt, and we have a lot of cases of diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. Now when we introduce something with a viral infection, you not only increase inflammation which could destabilize plaque on the artery wall, but also promote thrombosis or clotting as well,” said Dr. Anil Yallapragada, a neurologist and the Regional Board President of the American Heart Association.

Doctors say the virus initially impacts the respiratory system, but could spread to other parts of the body, including the heart, by attacking the blood vessels.

“The additional stress or injury that COVID-19 puts on the heart hits an organ that’s already struggling and has limited reserve to deal it,” said Dr. Helmut Albrecht, the Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of South Carolina.

For those who may have a heart condition, doctors say there are things you can do to give your ticker a fighting chance.

“Make sure you’re taking your medication, make sure you’re eating healthy, you’re drinking enough water, you’re getting enough exercise, even during these times, just being healthy to prevent this and other infections that could damage you,” said Dr. Yallapragada.

Other diseases which people who have tested positive also had include bronchitis, asthma, and diabetes.

According to DHEC, 11,131 people have tested positive for coronavirus in South Carolina, with 483 deaths.