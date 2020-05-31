Gamecock women’s basketball adds No. 3 recruit to 2021 class

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Another birdie just flew into Dawn Staley’s nest.

Coach Staley’s twitter has been pretty active in recent weeks, crypitcally sharing that the Gamecocks have locked down four commitments for the 2021 class. The first was Bree Hall, who announced her commitment earlier this week.

The second was Saniya Rivers, a 6-foot guard from Wilmington, N.C. who announced her commitment today on Twitter.

Rivers is ranked as the No. 3 player in ESPN’s top 100 for the 2021 class.

The Gamecocks only have one commitment for the 2020 class (Five-Star guard Eniya Russell) but already have the makings for another No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2021.