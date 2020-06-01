Clemson’s top wideout to miss 2020 season

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced major news on Monday, declaring the Tigers’ top wide receiver will miss the 2020 season.

Justyn Ross was diagnosed with a congenital fusion, which affects the spine and neck. Doctors found Ross’ condition this offseason, after the wideout took a hit in practice in the spring.

Ross will have surgery this Friday in Pittsburgh by the Steelers’ neurosurgeon.

The junior is widely considered a first-round draft pick next spring, but he’ll have the option to return to Clemson.