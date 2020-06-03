One dead after collision on I-20 East in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision on I-20 East.

Authorities say it happened at mile marker 110 on Tuesday at 10:20 a.m.

According to troopers, a tractor-trailer was travelling slow in a construction zone, when another driver in an SUV hit the trailer from behind.

Officials say the collision caused the SUV to go off into the median.

Troopers say the SUV driver died on scene and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

Highway Patrol says the driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

Investigators say everyone involved in the collision were wearing seat belts.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.