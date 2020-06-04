Newberry announces 2020 football schedule
Newberry, S.C. – Head coach Todd Knight has released Newberry’s 2020 football schedule, which includes five home games and five road games.
The Wolves will open the season on September 12th as they host the Crusaders of North Greenville at 6:00 PM. The matchup will serve as Family Day and Hall of Fame weekend as the Wolves will seek revenge for a loss to the Crusaders last year in Tigerville.
Newberry will then host Lenior-Rhyne the following week in the battle for the Bishops’ Trophy. The Bears are the defending SAC Champions and finished last year ranked fourth in the final AFCA poll.
The Wolves will then hit the road for a critical three-game SAC road trip, starting at Tusculum on September 26th. They will then play at Mars Hill and UVa-Wise the following two weekends.
On October 17th, Newberry will return home to host Catawba for Homecoming. The Wolves have won two in a row over Catawba, including a 44-21 victory last year in Salisbury.
Next up at Setzler Field will be Carson-Newman on October 24th. The Wolves and Eagles will meet up for the 55th time, with Newberry holding a 6-4 advantage in the team’s last ten matchups.
On October 31st, the Wolves will step out of conference play as they travel down the road to take on Erskine College. The Fleet will be fielding a team for the first time since 1951, and the teams will play at Greenwood High School.
Newberry will then wrap up the season as they host Wingate on November 7th for Senior Day and then travel to Gaffney to take on Limestone on the 14th.
Tickets are now on sale for season ticket holders and must be renewed by June 30th. Tickets that are not renewed by the deadline will become available to the public. Individual game tickets will be available online beginning July 1st, and reserved season tickets will still be sold through the Ticket Office at (803) 321-5151.