Newberry announces 2020 football schedule

Newberry will then host Lenior-Rhyne the following week in the battle for the Bishops’ Trophy. The Bears are the defending SAC Champions and finished last year ranked fourth in the final AFCA poll.

The Wolves will then hit the road for a critical three-game SAC road trip, starting at Tusculum on September 26th. They will then play at Mars Hill and UVa-Wise the following two weekends.

On October 17th, Newberry will return home to host Catawba for Homecoming. The Wolves have won two in a row over Catawba, including a 44-21 victory last year in Salisbury.

Next up at Setzler Field will be Carson-Newman on October 24th. The Wolves and Eagles will meet up for the 55th time, with Newberry holding a 6-4 advantage in the team’s last ten matchups.

On October 31st, the Wolves will step out of conference play as they travel down the road to take on Erskine College. The Fleet will be fielding a team for the first time since 1951, and the teams will play at Greenwood High School.

Newberry will then wrap up the season as they host Wingate on November 7th for Senior Day and then travel to Gaffney to take on Limestone on the 14th.