Six Gamecocks named to Athlon’s Preseason All-SEC Teams

Six Gamecocks have been named to Athlon’s preseason All-SEC squads, the national publication announced today.

The Gamecocks were represented by Sadarius Hutcherson and Aaron Sterling on the second-team unit, Jaycee Horn , Ernest Jones and Jammie Robinson on the third team, and Parker White on the fourth-team squad.

Hutcherson, a 6-4, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Huntingdon, Tenn., is the most experienced player on the roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts. A returning starter at left tackle, Hutcherson worked primarily at guard in the spring, a position he has played extensively in his career.

Sterling, a 6-1, 250-pound senior defensive end from Atlanta, is coming off his best season as a Gamecock. He registered 40 tackles in 2019, including a team-high 10.0 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks, tying for 10th in the SEC. Over the last three seasons he has appeared in 33 games, making 15 starts, with 16.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.

Horn, a 6-1, 205-pound junior cornerback from Alpharetta, Ga., has collected 85 tackles and 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons. He was a member of the 2018 SEC All-Freshman team and was considered the team’s Most Productive Player on defense as a true freshman.

Jones, a 6-2, 230-pound junior from Waycross, Ga., is the vocal leader of the Gamecock defense. He posted a team-high 97 tackles a season ago, 20 more than any other player on the squad, while ranking fourth in the SEC with 8.1 tackles per game from his MIKE linebacker position.

Robinson, a 5-11, 195-pound safety from Leesburg, Ga., earned Freshman All-SEC and second-team Freshman All-America honors in 2019. He was third on the squad with 62 tackles, was credited with four pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.

White, a 6-5, 205-pound senior placekicker from Mount Pleasant, S.C., connected on 18-of-22 field goal attempts, 81.8 percent, and all 25 extra points, for a team-leading 79 points scored in 2019. He enters his final season ranked fourth on the school’s all-time list in both career field goals made (45) and field goals attempted (63), while ranking fifth in career points scored with 231.