Will Muschamp, Gamecock players join protestors Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp, assistant coaches and players took part in a march to the governor’s mansion on Friday afternoon.

Around 80 players, including quarterback Ryan Hilinski, participated in the event took protest systemic racism in the United States.

Columbia, South Carolina: @CoachWMuschamp & @GamecockFB marching from downtown Columbia to the governor's mansion. Muschamp: "We're marching for racial equality." pic.twitter.com/2sioHas385 — Joseph Cranney (@joey_cranney) June 5, 2020

Jay Urich, USC’s backup quarterback, held a sign that read, “Matter is the minimum. Black lives are worthy. Black lives are beloved. Black lives are needed.”

Friday marked the seventh-straight day of demonstrations in the Capital City, following the death a George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer knelt on his neck for more than eight consecutive minutes.

USC players returned to campus this week and begin workouts on Monday.