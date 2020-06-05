Will Muschamp, Gamecock players join protestors Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp, assistant coaches and players took part in a march to the governor’s mansion on Friday afternoon.
Around 80 players, including quarterback Ryan Hilinski, participated in the event took protest systemic racism in the United States.
Jay Urich, USC’s backup quarterback, held a sign that read, “Matter is the minimum. Black lives are worthy. Black lives are beloved. Black lives are needed.”
Friday marked the seventh-straight day of demonstrations in the Capital City, following the death a George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer knelt on his neck for more than eight consecutive minutes.
USC players returned to campus this week and begin workouts on Monday.